Volkswagen lawsuit results in grants to aid companies in switching to fuel-efficient equipment

Back in 2015, Volkswagen agreed to pay the federal government a settlement for violating the Clean Air Act after selling hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles that failed emission standards.

As part of the settlement, the company had to pay $2.9 billion in damages, now Missouri’s share of that money is $41 million.

“And, the Department of Natural Resources is now allocating that money out in the form of grants to basically replace old diesel fuel vehicles and equipment with things that are more fuel-efficient and emit fewer toxic fumes,” explained Jill Cornett with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council.

Buses, semi’s, airports, and even rail equipment are among the vehicles that school districts, municipalities, and private sector companies can apply for matching grant funds through the settlement.

Christina Holstine with Hiland Dairy Foods was on a fact-finding mission on the subject for her employer and says it could save them a lot of money and reduce their carbon footprint at the same time.

“We’re based out of quite a few states,” Holstine explained. “We go clear down to Texas, all the way up to Nebraska, clear over to Little Rock, just all over”

By upgrading existing diesel technology, not only does it save fuel, it also reduces the amount of ground level O-Zone, allowing Missouri residents to breathe easier.