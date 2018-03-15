Voice of Cars “Sheriff” talks about texting and driving

An author and voice actor visits Southeast Kansas to share why people should not text and drive.

Michael Wallis, voice of the sheriff in pixar’s “Cars” movie series and author of Route 66 “The Mother Road” was at the cars on the route pit stop this afternoon. Wallis donned his movie character to appeal to the younger audience in attendance.

“Not texting and driving is really a no brainer. I think the proof is in the pudding how many people are killed or injured because they’re glued to that cell phone,” says Michael Wallis.

Wallis is very happy to come back and meet people along the stretch of the highway he grew up on. While he’s lived in eight states that share the highway, he has never lived in Kansas.