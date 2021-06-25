Visitors and visiting hours are soon going to be restricted at “Mercy Hospital Joplin”

JOPLIN, MO – There’s a change when it comes to visitors allowed at “Mercy Hospital Joplin.”

Starting Monday, it will return to limiting each patient to one visitor per day, between the hours of 8:00a.m. and 6:00p.m.

The move is a result of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the community.

Officials believe the region’s low vaccination rate and presence of COVID-19 variants are to blame for the recent increase, and say the policy will be in effect for the foreseeable future.