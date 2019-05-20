News

Vision therapist hosts workshop centered around sight

JOPLIN, Mo. - Optometrists and health care professionals gather for a workshop about vision and learning.

Coleman vision of Joplin hosted a seminar featuring Dr. Curtis Baxstrom of Washington, who specializes in vision therapy.

Optometrists and health care professionals learned about how vision can be impacted when a person suffers from a concussion or how to remediate errors in eye focusing and teaming.

With his time spent as a vision therapy expert, Dr. Baxstrom wants to express how important this subject his to his fellow colleagues.

Dr. Baxstrom says, "There's such a need for this care out in the community. We need to provide more optometrists with the knowledge in regards to how to develop that. In my practice, I can help thousands of people, but the ability to go out and share this information with other optometrists allows us to reach a much greater, much greater number."

In 10 years, Dr. Baxstrom hopes every rehabilitation facility in the country will have an optometrist on their recovery team.
 

