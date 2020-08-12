Vision Carthage looking to create new mural

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The maple leaf city could be getting a new piece of public artwork.

The group Vision Carthage has developed a concept for a new mural in town.

It would feature images from daily life like fishing and playing football.

But the image would also showcase historical figures like Zoologist Marlin Perkins, football great Felix Wright, and Astronaut Janet Kavandi.

Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage, said, “The idea’s kind of big dreams grow in Carthage – so people who either grew up in Carthage during their childhood or were born here but then gone on to become famous is how we kind of originally started the idea.”

The mural would be installed on a brick wall on the Southeast corner of the courthouse square.

Vision Carthage plans to start fundraising for the project next month.