Vision Carthage is about to launch a grant to help makeover storefronts

CARTHAGE, MO – A new program aims to help bring a new look to downtown Carthage.

Vision Carthage is getting ready to launch a Facade Grant project to help makeover storefronts in the Maple Leaf City.

It will be available to spruce up businesses around the Carthage Square as well as a 2 block radius.

“Their signage or their awning or just some painting, what have you, so we do have a few guidelines. We do want it to be a cohesive look and in line with the historic nature of downtown.” Says Abi Almandinger, Vision Carthage.

Vision Carthage is still finalizing how much will be available for the grants.

They will start accepting applications for the program in the coming weeks.