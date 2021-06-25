“Vision Carthage” hours are being expanded and it’s going to make an impact

CARTHAGE, MO – A program that helps to build a more colorful landscape in the “Maple Leaf City” is growing.

“Carthage City Council” members have approved more than $25,000 to help fund “Vision Carthage.”

The money will help transition what had been a part-time operation, to full-time.

“Vision Carthage” Executive Director, Abi Almandinger, says the expanded hours will definitely make an impact.

“We’re kind of a one man band right now so we need to build some staffing and expand a little bit.” Says Almandinger.

“Vision Carthage” handles projects ranging from “Carthage in Bloom,” and building revitalization, to “Route 66” and entrance points to the city.

