JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center in Joplin will hold its first ever virtual training fair on Wednesday.
It’s an opportunity to speak directly with a handful of training providers like Franklin Tech, Missouri Southern, and Crowder College.
They’ll provide details on any upcoming opportunities, programs, and deadlines.
Industries include CDL, CNA, CNC, advanced manufacturing, and truck driving.
There are two sessions — the one in the morning is by invite-only and the one tomorrow afternoon is open to the public.
https://www.facebook.com/events/284010649691742/