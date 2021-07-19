Virtual reality training will be available to MSSU nursing students in 2022

JOPLIN, MO – Virtual training will be an option for future healthcare students at Missouri Southern.

An anonymous donation will pay for a new virtual reality simulation lab for the MSSU Nursing Department.

VR goggles and hand controllers will allow nurses-in-training to experience a range of scenarios they’ll face on the job.

The system will allow them to assess a patient, deal with conflict management, and interact with patients and families.

The VR simulation lab is expected to open in the Fall of 2022.