CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan—The Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension Office is hosting a virtual fishing tournament. The free virtual bass fishing derby is this weekend, June 6 and 7. All you have to do is post a picture with your fish on their Facebook page next to a measuring device like a tape measure, yard stick or ruler. Age groups are twelve and under and thirteen and up , so do not forget to add the age of the person in the post. There will be winners for the two biggest fish and two smallest fish for each category. Winners will be announced June 8.