Virtual Concerts upcoming for PSU

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State is hosting several virtual concerts this week leading up to commencement.
Four different student performance ensembles will livestream concerts on Facebook and YouTube from PSU Bicknell Center.
The first concert will be held tomorrow at seven with the Southeast Kansas Symphony.
On Tuesday the PSU Opera Workshop class will hold a virtual performance at 7 P.M.
Week of virtual concerts planned by PSU’s Bicknell Center
Nov. 16 at 7pm: The Southeast Kansas Symphony
Nov. 17 at 7pm: The PSU Opera Workshop Class
Nov. 18 at 7:30pm: The PSU Jazz Ensemble
Nov. 19 at 7:30pm: The PSU Wind Ensemble