JOPLIN, Mo. — Vintage and classic cars were on display in Joplin to raise money for a Local VFW Post.

The Blood and Steel on Route 66 Car show was held at the Joplin Athletic Complex to raise money for VFW Post 5293.

There was food, music, vendors, a silent auction and a blood drive was held at the Blood Center of the Ozarks location at Northpark Mall.

Fred Pugh, Commander Of Joplin VFW Post 5293, says, “Without the VFW there would be a lot of veterans that go without. No one helps veterans more than the VFW. And we try to make our little part of Missouri as responsible for veterans as we can make it.”

Randy Stice, Junior Vice at VFW 5293, says, “We help them out with whatever we can. We even do specific things for them like build ramps for their wheelchairs and stuff like that.”

They hope to make the car show an annual event to benefit local veterans.