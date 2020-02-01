Vinita wrapping up $10.5 million in road improvements

VINITA, Ok. — The city of Vinita is seeing some big changes after a $10.5 million Highway 2 widening project is nearly complete.

How exciting is this new addition to the Northeast Oklahoma community?

City leaders say its improving safety for its residents.

But, through the process a few problems have come to the forefront which they are working to get to the bottom of.

High volumes of traffic in the city of Vinita prompted the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to invest $10.5 million in infrastructure improvements.

This widening project has taken place along Highway 2.

Allen Goforth, Vinita Street Commissioner, said, “We went from a 2 lane narrow road with open ditches to a 4 lane road with curb and gutter.”

City leaders say there is now nice sidewalks on both sides of the roadway which is a great addition to town.

The idea of the highway project first originated 12 years ago.

“There has been a lot of issues any time you do that big of a construction project you are going to have.”

Much of this has to do with Oklahoma having one of the wettest years on record.

“Just recently we got a few houses that’s holding water in the front yards. ODOT is in the process of fixing these problems right now just because the elevation changes in the sidewalk that we didn’t have before where we had open ditches it changes water-flow and you can’t always see that when you are building something.”

Local resident Donnie Hughes lives right beside highway 2 and has been dealing with the impact from it all.

Hughes said, “I have kids so negative is the highway is a lot closer to the house so I don’t feel near as safe with my kids out front playing. Positives sidewalks are great. I know its going to beautify Vinita more retail is wanting to come in so that’s always a positive.”

Goforth adds the city is now at the final stage before the construction workers leave.

They have begun attempting to fix the problems to help all those affected.