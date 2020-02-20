Vinita to implement Economic Development Plan

VINITA, Ok. — The city of Vinita is working towards economically developing its area for its residents.

City leaders say they are working on creating a Economic Development Action Plan.

A partnership has formed with a company dedicated to community growth in cities to help them make these changes.

Improvements the city is looking at includes enhancing its industrial park to make it more marketable to new companies.

As well as improving its housing market.

Misty Bingham, City of Vinita, said, “Yes, the population and the income level of Vinita has been shrinking the last few years. So it’s good timing to have a plan where everyone is going in the same direction and moving in a positive way.”

The Action Plan will start being implemented on March 31st.

City leaders will work to address issues effecting city growth during the next few years.