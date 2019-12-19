Vinita High School invests more than $12K in security upgrades

VINITA, Okla.–Vinita High School is getting some major security upgrades.

“The different things that happen on television and all around the nation–we just want to make sure our kids are safe and they feel safe when they come into the school.” explained Vinita Superintendent Kelly Grimmett.

Vinita High School students and faculty now feel a little safer on school grounds after a new security system has been installed.

“So, somebody wouldn’t be able to enter any place and a door left ajar or left open unlocked.” Grimmett added.

They’ve added locking features on all school doors that can be controlled remotely by the secretary.

“If she doesn’t answer it within the first few seconds, then it goes to the phones that the app’s on,” explained Technology Director Cal Hardrage.

The doors can also lock at certain times, or in the case of a lock down, all doors can be locked immediately. If someone needs to enter the building once those doors have been locked, they must go through the office.

The new system has a price tag of $12,500.

“The teachers definitely feel more comfortable because we’ve had the police officers come in and do training with out teachers and it still left people vulnerable but now, that’s not a possibility,” Grimmett explained.

There are a few challenges the district is still working out.

“The number of times kids have to re-enter the building–it keeps the secretary pretty busy, ” said Grimmett. “Just kind of going through, figuring out what procedures best fit everybody.”