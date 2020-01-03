Vinita has launched a Healthy Food Retail Task Force to address the availability of healthy foods

VINITA, Ok. — The city of Vinita is working to create a better environment for its citizens to live healthier lifestyles.

How is the city working to achieve this goal?

Vinita has launched a Healthy Food Retail Task Force.

Through this initiative the group has partnered with several agencies to bring education to their cause.

Misty Bingham, Economic and Community Development Coordinator,said, “Research has shown that Vinita residents have a little bit of a hard time having access to healthy retail, goods, fresh fruit and vegetables things like that.”

And the city of Vinita is working to change that through efforts in its Healthy Food Retail Task Force recently launched.

To help the city move more quickly towards its goal, city leaders have applied for a TSET grant.

“The City Council was making some goals on how to improve the city to attract visitors, and new residents, and new business”

The task force has partnered with organizations like the Department of Human Services, State Health Department, And Vinita High School.

They will help the city educate the community on healthy eating and having access to healthy produce.

“Whether its transportation or affordability things like that so the task forces was appointed see how we can use the resources we have to address those things.”

The partnership with the high school will help educate students in its FAA program.

Bailey Heronemus, Vinita Resident, said, “To talk about how to help people to grow their own fruits and vegetables.”

“They have a farmers market and a mobile market they do and we want everyone to know they have access to that.”

This is something many in the community feel was needed.

“Its very important for the kids to be growing up knowing where they food is coming from its not just coming from the shelf.”

“I think its great they are thinking of the community and the younger children coming up.”

The city will hear back if they earn the grant in March.

The task force is currently identifying barriers in a report to find out why people are struggling having access to healthy foods locally.