Vinita Backpack Program to hold chili cookoff fundraiser

One Vinita program working to help children in need is preparing for a special event.

On January 26th a chili cook-off will be held at the Craig County Community Center in efforts of helping the city's local kids. This is being performed by Vinita's Backpack Program which provides more than 60 meals to area children in need each week. 

The program ran by Neighbors Helping Neighbors is looking for advertisers to help fund the event. If you are interested in doing so you must pay at least $25 dollars. For more information on how you can get involved call Neighbors Helping Neighbors at 918-256-2037.

