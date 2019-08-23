Vinita artist highlights city’s rich history with downtown mural

Tammie O’Neal took about a year to bring to life the unique design inspired by Route 66. It is located on a wall in downtown Vinita.

For inspiration, she looked at old vintage photos taken in the city dating back to the 1960’s.

In addition, she created special pictures in each letter of the word ‘Vinita.’

To begin the project, she started out with simple concepts and then began playing with images.

“We are very unique here,” O’Neal explained. “We have a lot of historic things that come into context here. We have Route 66, we have the cowboy culture, we have the Cherokee Nation. We have a really rich heritage so we are wanting to show off some of our heritage here.”

O’Neal adds her mural will change during different seasons throughout the year.

Her next mural she is currently working on will showcase the will Rogers Memorial Rodeo