Village People visit Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — They may not be singers, but they do warm the hearts of adults and children in the house that love built.

Each year, a group called The Four State Village People set up a large display of collectible buildings inside the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

The collection includes Dickens Village and Snow Village among others.

This is only some of the collection the group has amassed over the 17 years they’ve been together.

Club members say it takes about two hours to set up the display.

But Stephanie Everett says the reaction from the kids staying at the house makes it all worth while.

Stephanie Everett, Four State Village People Group Member, said, “The smiles on their faces and their eyes just glisten because they’re so enthralled with seeing the village and to us, all of our club members, this is what it’s all about, it’s about the children and Ronald McDonald House is very, very special part of our club.”

This year’s display includes about 50 structures as well as trees, people, vehicles and even Santa himself.