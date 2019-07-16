Vigil to be held on One Year Anniversary of Sarah Burton’s disappearance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Community members, friends, and family will gather in Joplin’s Mercy Park Tuesday evening.
It will be a candlelight vigil with guest speakers from 8pm – 9pm.
July 16th is the year anniversary of 28-year-old Sarah Burton’s disappearance.
Burton was last seen in the area of 10th and Rex in Joplin that day. She was then reported missing on July 20, 2018.
Earlier this year, the FBI offered a $5,000 reward for any information to find her.
Her family and friends are desperate to find her and police have followed multiple leads to help close this case.
The Joplin Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in this case.
Burton is described as 5”07, 160 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on foot in the area of 10th and Rex on July 16, 2018 and reported missing to JPD on July 20, 2018. Detectives with our department have conducted numerous interviews and followed up on leads in Joplin, Jasper County, Newton County, Oklahoma and Kansas in this case. There are no known vehicles that Burton has access to. We are concerned for the safety and well being of Burton and ask anyone that has any information to contact us. Anyone with information please contact Detective Ben Cooper 417-623-3131 ext 440 or 417-623-3131 after hours or 911 if Burton is located.Joplin Police Department