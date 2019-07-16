Vigil to be held on One Year Anniversary of Sarah Burton’s disappearance

JOPLIN, Mo. — Community members, friends, and family will gather in Joplin’s Mercy Park Tuesday evening.

It will be a candlelight vigil with guest speakers from 8pm – 9pm.

July 16th is the year anniversary of 28-year-old Sarah Burton’s disappearance.

Sarah Burton

Missing since July 2018

Burton was last seen in the area of 10th and Rex in Joplin that day. She was then reported missing on July 20, 2018.

Earlier this year, the FBI offered a $5,000 reward for any information to find her.

Her family and friends are desperate to find her and police have followed multiple leads to help close this case.

The Joplin Police Department continues to ask for the public’s assistance in this case.