Vigil honors Sarah Burton, who has been missing for a year

JOPLIN, Mo. – Several people gather in Mercy Park Tuesday night to honor Sarah Burton, who has been missing for a year.

The 28 year old mother of two vanished July 16, 2018, last seen in the area of 10th and Rex in Joplin. Police have followed dozens of leads on her whereabouts, but it’s still unknown exactly what happened to her and she still has not been found. Her family just wants answers in the case, because the last year has been the most difficult year of their lives.

“You know, I thought through time, you know, me and my family would become a little bit number to it, but it’s just the opposite. It’s become more painful than it ever was in the beginning.” Ron Burton, Sarah’s Father

“I mean, our family will never be the same again. Not only did they take Sarah, they took us too. So I just wish somebody would please come forward.” Stephanie Burton, Sarah’s Mother

“We need to bring Sarah home. Someone out there knows something and we’ve got to bring her home. We’ve got to bring this community together and bring this girl home to her family.” Shannon Phillips, Event Volunteer

“It’s the one year anniversary of Sarah being missing. So, we’re just wanting to come out for them, pray for them, let them know that the community is still behind them, that we’re still praying for them, praying for peace.” David Durall II, Guest Speaker

Sarah Burton is 5’7, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are still actively investigating this case. And, the FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Joplin Police at 417-623-3131