Vigil held for families separated by "zero tolerance" policy

Dozens of clergy gathered at the Kansas capitol today -- calling for families separated at the border to be reunited.

The vigil was put on by Kansas Interfaith Action. The group of clergy members prayed for families that have been separated. They're asking the president and national leaders to change policies they called unjust and inhumane.

The president has stopped the "zero tolerance" policy of separating families. But the group says more needs to be done to reunite those families and help those immigrating to this country.

"What we're seeing right now is a split between people who are trying to shut down diversity for the sake of sort-of whiteness, white supremacy, and people who are not only accepting, but joyful and celebratory of the diversity,” says Rabbi Moti Rieber.

Last week a federal judge gave the Trump administration 30 days to reunite families separated at the border.