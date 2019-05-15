VIDEO: Trooper has a serious close call in Florida

There are close calls and there are really close calls. A troopers brush with death caught on camera in Florida.

This Florida trooper’s quick reflexes almost certainly saved his life. Highway Patrolman Jeremy Medastin was dispatched to a crash on a rainy highway. After speaking with the drivers, he was headed back to his vehicle when this happened. The trooper leaps out of the way as the careening car slams into the wall. While the trooper avoided serious injury, the vehicle did clip his foot. He was treated for a broken ankle and authorities say he is okay.

Video of a scary moment for a young driver may end up being used as a teaching tool. While merging onto an Oklahoma highway, police say the 18-year-old failed to yield to a truck . Everyone involved in the accident was okay. The driver’s dad gave the video to the Oklahoma state patrol for “training purposes.”

After all those tense videos, we need to relax, man. And you’d be hard-pressed to find something more relaxing than this marijuana-infused yoga class. The sessions, which are in Las Vegas where recreational cannabis is legal. The class incorporates pot with yoga and pilates for a unique mind and body experience

“It decreases inflammation, also increases circulation. So, it’s going to help blood flow get to every part of the body.”

Well, no matter what, this weed workout is no doubt going to leave a lasting effect on you one way or another.

