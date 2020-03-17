Video game addiction can harm physical and mental health

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Until recently, the World Health Organization hasn’t recognized excessive gaming as an actual disorder.

But now, they’ve been able to do some research on the subject.

What did that study reveal?

Excessive gaming can have detrimental effects on your physical and psychological health.

So much that you can need counseling for withdrawl if you stop playing.

Mark McDonald, Counselor, Ozark Center, said, “People are just trying to find some release and some relief and then they get caught up in that process and joy of winning and those kinds of things.”

From action, adventure, and strategy.

No matter what the genre, the main objective of any video game is to win.

But that objective can easily become an obession.

“Different people have different vulnerabilities. So, if I’m really getting into the game and I’m really doing well at it, then I’m going to become more and more hooked on it.”

And our culture makes finding that perfect game pretty effortless.

Mitch Carney, Asst. Store Manager, Vintage Stock, said, “There’s always something new, there’s always new stories, there’s always going to be new movies, there’s always going to be new video games. It’s just a way to escape from the world.”

That easy access can lead you down a dark path–video gaming addiction.

Especially when you start playing those games for long hours at a time.

“One of the things we look at is are you playing for 10 or more hours,” said McDonald.

That excessive game play can almost rewire your brain…Making you prioritize playing instead of working, paying bills or even interacting with others.

“Video games are designed to stimulate us, to bring us great pleasure, that’s why there’s not so many barriers that keeps us from winning each level. And when we do win, there’s all kinds of explosions and all those kinds of things that happen. So their actually designed to hook you into playing.”

And as gaming is a multi-billion dollar industry, it may be difficult to rid yourself of games for good.

“I think everybody plays video games one way or another, rather that be on your phone or through a system or on your computer. And I think they play some type of video game,” said Carney.

Gaming isn’t always neccesarily bad, it increases your hand-eye cordination and cognitive ability.

McDonald adds there also isn’t enough definitive research to correlate violent video games to bad behavior.