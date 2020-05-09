VIDEO: B-2 Spirit aircraft flies over Joplin to salute COVID-19 front line workers

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — People living in Joplin got a special treat tonight.

There was a flyover in the city to honor front line workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The B-2 Spirit was spotted in the sky just before 6:40 pm tonight, flown by members of the Missouri Air National Guard’s 131st Bomb Wing.

The bomber flew over six other cities in the state, before its final flight over Joplin. The City of Joplin was just added to the flight plan this afternoon.

Residents were encouraged to maintain social distancing, but to step outside and look up.

Several people were near the airport and in Mercy Park hoping to get a glimpse of the flyover.

Several kids we spoke with were in awe:

“It was pretty cool. It was big, and, yeah, it was really cool,” said Marlee North. Jordan North said, “I saw a big plane and heard really loud noises.” Meanwhile, Raylan North said, “It was big and it was kind of cool!”

The flight is part of the Airforce’s Operation American Resolve to honor the heroism of medical professionals, healthcare workers, and first responders during this pandemic.