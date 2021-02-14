Victims have lost up to $60,000 in romance scams

MISSOURI — Love is in the air, and so are scams.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of popular online romance scams that are making its rounds.

The BBB says the most common scheme is when scammers pretend to be a single mom or dad in the military.

They say scammers usually target older people especially around Valentine’s Day.

The BBB says before joining a dating website to look for love check to see if they have the demographic you are looking for and beware of some free dating sites.

Stephanie Garland, Regional Director of Springfield BBB, says, “Make sure you do your research because what we are finding is that on legitimate dating apps and ones that haven’t been vetted really well scammers just want to hangout and try to steal money from people.”

She says victims have lost up to $60,000 from romance scams.