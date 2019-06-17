Victim of Drug Related Incident Holds Prayer Meeting for Peace

After a Pittsburg man was attacked several weeks ago, his community unites for a prayer meeting for peace.

Adam West was outside his home on May 25 when a man hit him with a hatchet.

West is now recovering after sustaining major neck injuries.

Investigators say the incident was drug related.

The Door Christian Fellowship has partnered with the West family to help them during this difficult time..

West says a lot of crime and violence in Pittsburg is related to drug use.

Ryan Burtch of The Door Christian Fellowship says, “I really feel like this is the beginning of something bigger. It’s bigger than us, it’s bigger than just this prayer meeting. We are really believing God to change the entire climate in Pittsburg. That’s really what we want.”

West adds, “Just keep praying. That’s about it. Just keep forgiving the person that did this every time it pops up in my mind.”

West adds as a result of this incident, his family has been inspired to launch their own ministry.

