Victim identified in McDonald County Murder

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The victim in the southern McDonald County murder case has been identified in a press release from the McDonald County Sheriff Office this morning.

Christian Zigmunt from Bella Vista, Arkansas was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with friends early Thursday morning.

Henry Bridgeford, 25, of Noel, Missouri, was arrested and booked into the McDonald County jail. He is being held on the following:

1st Degree Murder

Armed Criminal Action

Felonious Restraint

Bridgeford is being held on no bond.

More information as it becomes available from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. This is an update on the original article here.