Victim identified in McDonald County Murder

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The victim in the southern McDonald County murder case has been identified in a press release from the McDonald County Sheriff Office this morning.
Christian Zigmunt from Bella Vista, Arkansas was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with friends early Thursday morning.
Henry Bridgeford, 25, of Noel, Missouri, was arrested and booked into the McDonald County jail. He is being held on the following:
- 1st Degree Murder
- Armed Criminal Action
- Felonious Restraint
Bridgeford is being held on no bond.
More information as it becomes available from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. This is an update on the original article here.