Victim identified in Marionville homicide investigation; search for suspect continues

12:46 p.m. UPDATE: The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that someone saw Godfrey carrying a machete in the Jenkins, Missouri area.

Authorities say he was seen on the Jenkins bridge on Missouri State Hwy 248.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office shared the information on Facebook.

11:30 a.m. UPDATE: The Marionville Chief of Police Wes Coatney says the victim has been identified as 50-year-old Jess Davis.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, Jamie Lee Godfrey and are seeking charges of murder and armed criminal action.

Coatney says Godfrey is known to frequent the Aurora and Marionville area.

Anyone with information of Godfrey’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Aurora and Marionville Police Department.

Below are pictures the Police Department shared of Godfrey.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MARIONVILLE, Mo.- One man was found dead in a home Tuesday night with multiple lacerations on his body.

According to the Marionville Police Department, the incident happened around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday. When officers got to the home in the 400 block of S. Central, they found a 50-year-old man with numerous laceration injuries.

Police have a known suspect in the investigation and are actively searching for the suspect.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.