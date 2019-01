An area hospital welcomes its first baby of the new year.

Little Ivory Clinton made her arrival, a month ahead of schedule, at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg on January first at 4:08 pm. Ivory and her parents live in Mindenmines, Missouri.

She weighed in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces and 18 and a half inches long. Ivory has two older siblings and her mom Kanah says, so far, she's been easy to care for.