Via Christi Clinic opens doors in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A new clinic in Fort Scott opened its doors to the public today.

The new Ascension Via Christi Medical Clinic opened at 109 South Main Street in the downtown area.

A few patients stopped by the new location to be seen by the doctor while employees were still placing the final touches on the office.

Dr. Katrina Burke is accepting new obstetrics and pediatric patients.

According to her receptionist, Burke will continue seeing previous patients, but is not accepting any new adult patients.