VFW Turkey Shoot benefits local veterans, emphasizes community

JOPLIN, Mo. — VFW Post 534 brings the community together to fundraise for the holidays.

Sunday afternoon, the Joplin post hosted a turkey shoot.

Participants paid three dollars for shot cards and one dollar for splatter cards with all the proceeds going to help local veterans.

The organization has been holding the event for more than 50 years, and believe it’s a great way to bring everyone together to help those who protect this country.

Bruce Redden of VFW Post 534 says, “It’s a generational thing. We’ve got grandparents, parents, grandkids all out here shooting at the same time. It brings people together, too.”

The turkey shoots will continue every Sunday up until December 8.

Proceeds will also help pay for Christmas baskets and operations at the VFW.