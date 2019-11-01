VFW to hand out poppies and raise money for veterans at local Walmarts this weekend

JOPLIN, Mo.–Local veterans hand out poppies during an annual fundraiser in remembrance of those who have fought for our country.

Southtown Joplin’s VFW Post 5293 is giving out poppies at the 7th and 15th Street Walmarts in Joplin. The poppy serves as a reminder of fallen veterans, and although the poppies are free, vets are also collecting donations.

Over the last four years, Post 5293 has given $44,000 to local veterans for utility bills and residential ramps. During this fundraiser, the post hopes to raise $4,000 to help even more service men and women in need.

“It actually makes us feel great inside,” explained Randy Stice with the Post. “The more we can help out, there’s just such a such a huge need down here that I mean we do what we can.”

VFW Post 5293 will return to the 7th and 15th Street Walmarts all day Friday and Saturday.