VFW marks 9/11 anniversary by reading names of victims

It’s a ceremony that highlighted thousands of victims names. Every one was read out loud — an effort that took hours.

“She read over a thousand,” explained Debb Ollis with VFW Post 534.

Ollis was just part of a team that read the names of every 9/11 victim.

Debb Ollis, VFW Post 534: “It ranged from unborn children to people in their 80s.”

It’s a project that would take hours, officially 3,042 names.

That’s not only those killed in the crashes, but the deaths that would follow, including emergency responders.

The VFW Post 534 Auxiliary started researching names dating back nearly two decades, reading every obituary to see if they were a veteran or a police officer or fire fighter.

“It’s been 18 years,” said Loretta Walker with the post. “Eighteen years ago today and in that time, the shock, maybe the anger, has kind of subsided, but we don’t forget.”

It’s been an emotional project for these volunteers.

“Just pure grief, pure sadness” Walker continued. “Especially reading some of the names and some of the obituaries I’ve read.”

The ceremony also included lowering flags to half-staff and the Pledge of Allegiance.

They also observed a moment of silence at several key moments, including when the planes impacted the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the crash in Pennsylvania.