VFW in Neosho has several flags stolen

NEOSHO, MO. — The Neosho Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect that has stolen multiple flags from the area.

The Neosho VFW was targeted, the culprit stole their flags for each branch of the military as well as their Prisoner of War and Missing in Action flag.

The Arvest Bank flag was also stolen.

Post Commander Eric Kruse says finding out their flags were gone was tough to hear.

Eric Cruse, Post Commander, VFW Post 4142, says, “I wouldn’t expect that in my hometown in Neosho and it kind of breaks my heart.”

The Neosho Police say they believe the suspect is tall, white man with tattoos on his upper arm and torso.

He also appears to have dark hair that is wavy or curly and light facial hair.

Anyone with any information on the individual is being asked to contact the police department at: 417-451-8012.

In the meantime, the VFW has been able to replace all of their stolen flags accept two, their Army and Marine Corps. Flags.

If you would like to help them replace their flags, you can contact them on Facebook, we have provided a link on our website here