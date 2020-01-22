VFW a piece of the not-for-profit exhibits at the Joplin Business Expo

JOPLIN, Mo. — The business expo features more than just for-profit exhibitors.

Several nonprofit groups have set up shop inside the pavilion, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Ted Donaldson with the VFW says the expo can help recruit new members or just get the word out about the organization.

And he says that can help get the ball rolling for veterans to learn about services for which they may qualify.

Ted Donaldson, Veterans of Foreign Wars, said, “And even if they aren’t eligible for membership in our group, we can tell them about the groups they are eligible for, but more importantly than that, we can talk with them about their benefits, a lot of veterans don’t realize the benefits they may be eligible for because of all their military service.”

Donaldson adds the event is a great way to help veterans who may have just relocated to the area.