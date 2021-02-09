Veterinarians say bring animals inside when temperatures dip below 20 degrees

WEBB CITY, Mo. — With temperatures dipping below freezing — veterinarians are reminding everyone to bring their pets inside.

Madison Pet Clinic in Webb City says when temperatures drop below 20 degrees you should bring your animals inside your home or in a garage. Veterinarians say animals can get frostbite especially if they are wet.

Doctor Amanda Brown, Madison Pet Clinic, said, “It can go bad to worse very very quickly. So of course if they are cold and or wet their body temperature is going to drop and at some point if they continue to get colder and colder and unfortunately they can freeze to death.”

She says if you find an animal outside slowly warm it up with a blanket and if they are unresponsive bring them to a vet immediately.