ANDERSON, Mo. — A young soldier, killed in action, just at the beginning of his military career.

This year, the McDonald County High School graduate is given a special honor by his hometown, for his ultimate sacrifice.

“Decided, you know what, maybe I owe the young man something so, I decided to dedicate my bike to him,” said Ray Villa, Patriot Guard Riders of Southwest Missouri.

It’s a ceremony that Patriot Guard rider Ray Villa has participated in for several years…

“We’re here just to honor Chris, and support the ROTC program because they’re the future,” said Villa.

But this year is extra special.

“To the community, he was a great student, a great leader, and he was just a really, really great person,” said Major Mya Burton, MCHS JROTC.

Every year, a remebrance ceremony is held for McDonald County High School graduate Chris Marion.

It’s usually a small ceremony, but, this year, all of McDonald County High School was on hand.

“Chris was one of the kids that was fantastic. We didn’t have trouble with him. He didn’t get in trouble. He was ornery… he was ornery,” said Walter Wood, Chris’s Stepfather,

Private First Class Christopher Lee Marion was just 20 years old in 2006, and enlisted for only seven months, when he gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“I was very proud,” said Walter.

“Still am,” said Velma Wood, Chris’s mother.

“Oh yes, yes. And still miss him just as much,” added Walter.

State representative Dirk Deaton worked to honor Marion’s legacy.

Missouri Senate Bill 258 was signed into law by Governor Mike Parson last year to rename a portion of US Business 71 in McDonald County as the “Army Private First Class Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway.”

“There are a lot of people that have fallen in war. And Chris Marion was one of our only fallen students. And, we wanted to honor him and make sure we never forget him,” said Burton.

“Well it just kind of blows our mind how much he’s loved and the honors that he gets. It’s fantastic,” said Walter.

Making sure the hometown fallen hero is never forgotten.

“I want them to remember that he gave the sacrifice and know that,” added Walter.

“His honesty,” said Velma.

“He was very honest and he loved the good Lord. And, he loved military. That was his life,” said Walter.