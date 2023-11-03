PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is home to one of the most visited attractions in southeast Kansas.

For nearly twenty years, the $1.2 million Veterans Memorial at Pitt State has attracted many visitors.

“I think it’s a reflective place that people come to and honor those who have given great sacrifices for us to remain free,” said Kathleen Flannery.

Former Administrator General James Aubuchon spearheaded the idea of bringing the Veterans Memorial to Pittsburg. There are flags from all fifty states to recognize veterans from across the U.S.

“The memorial is dedicated to veterans of all wars of all times, both living and deceased. And most memorials only focus on one conflict or one war,” said Flannery.

Each paver on the walkway of the memorial is engraved to honor an individual who served.

“Every year we add pavers that donors engrave in honor or in memory of a loved one. And so we dedicate those at each of the commemoration events on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Each year,” said Flannery.

The most recent addition is the listing of the Kansans who received the Medal of Honor.

“The Medal of Honor listing of Kansans is quite an attraction for visitors. In fact, the memorial is one of the most visited locations in southeast Kansas,” added Flannery.

It also includes a special feature honoring those who served in the Vietnam War.

“The Vietnam Wall that you see behind me lists the names of more than 58,000 individuals who lost their lives in Vietnam, and that’s a half-scale replica of the Veterans Memorial that is in Washington, D.C.”