SARCOXIE, Mo. — A group of area men spend their weekends cooking for others, including those who’ve served our country.

It looks more like a scene out of the 1800s than 2023.

“When we bring out the chuck wagon, we cook the old cowboy way, all out of cast iron, either with wood or coal,” said Shawn Pryer, owner of Mighty Mo.

These days, this chuck wagon is on the road almost every weekend, spring through fall, going to events, mostly to support veteran events or veteran organizations.

“Pitt State is a big one for us; their last home game is military appreciation. We take the wagon over and set it up and make chili and cornbread, feed ROTC, veterans, anybody who wants to stop by and eat with us,” Pryer.

Shawn Pryer says the wagon was supposed to end up inside the Bass Pro Shop in Springfield, but its owner changed his mind, and he eventually ended up buying it. About 95% of Mighty Mo is original, dating back between the late 1800s to the early 1900s.

It’s called the “Mighty Mo” because it was made by the Moline Plow Company in Moline, Illinois. Now, it serves a new purpose, serving others.

“Anything that we do, we sell 100% of the profits go back into this wagon to support our veterans out there,” said Pryer.

Pryer says he and a group of three volunteers accompany the Mighty Mo at events throughout the four states. Chad Keutzer is one of those volunteers. He says transporting veterans, especially those with PTSD, back in time can alter their future.

“And I’ve seen a lot of lives go from really hard to having Christ come into their lives, and they become, it’s life-changing for them, and that’s really nice to see,” said Chad Keutzer, Mighty Mo Volunteer.

Although the Mighty Mo’s home base is in Sarcoxie, it’s usually seen out and about, dishing out some comfort food and helping others take time to slow down in our fast-paced world.

“It’s something that really touches my heart. My granddad was in World War II; my uncle and my dad were Vietnam vets. I saw how they were treated, and nobody that serves this country should be treated the way those guys were. And so it kind of starts with that, and I’m just amazed by the outpouring that we get,” said Pryer.