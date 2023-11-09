WEBB CITY, Mo. — Just because someone didn’t serve their country, doesn’t mean they can’t make a difference in the lives of those who did. An area man is the perfect example.

“We had 20, 20 or so guests our first year, here we are six years later serving about a thousand or more, that’s because our volunteers get it and believe it and and God’s grace is being shown,” said Scott Hettinger, founder, Charlie 22 Outdoors.

A car crash at the age of 19 left Scott Hettinger unable to serve in military. But it didn’t stop him from devoting his life to serving those who did.

He started an organization that takes veterans free of charge to a variety of outdoor adventures to help them deal with the affects of PITSD.

“We’ve done Nascar, NHRA, sailing, golf, horse therapy, knife making, tomahawk throwing, reboot camp now once a month, we have monthly bible studies so, it went from hunting and fishing to branching out to different things, all across the united states as well.”

The adventures don’t have to just be men and women who’ve served in the military.

He said the growing list of activities Charlie 22 offers can also include spouses and families of veterans because they live with the affects of PTSD along with the veteran.

Currently Charlie 22 Outdoors has more than 200 volunteers helping him help veterans.

“It’s hard to describe what I get out of this, it’s not about me but about them and it’s not about volunteers it’s about our guests and when you go into an event with that in mind and an open heart to serve them, then you’re blessed just as much if not more by doing what we do.”

The same faith that helped get him through his own trauma, as well as the loss of his father from leukemia, while stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, he shares with the men and women who themselves are in need of healing.

If you’re wondering about the title of the ministry, twenty-two refers to the estimated number of veterans who take their lives each day from suicide, and Charlie two two refers to was the name of the last company his father served in prior to his death.

If he were alive today, what would his father think of the military ministry?

“He wasn’t a man of many words, but I think he would be proud, and I think he would be right with me, volunteering,” said Hettinger.