CARTHAGE, Mo. — “Vets Helping Veterans.” That’s the mission of a local VFW post.

The Carthage VFW Post 2590 is among thousands of posts nationwide dedicated to giving back to the men and women who fought for our country.

“You know, there’s a lot of brothers and sisters out there that they need help with their rent and they need help with their utilities and whatnot or just putting food or gas. And, you know, things happen in life where maybe someone loses a job or something. And that’s what we’re here for,” said Michael Juris, Carthage VFW Post 2590 Commander.

Aside from being the one-stop shop for veterans to get the help they need, you can find the VFW Auxiliary out in the community. The Carthage VFW has been serving the community since 1932. One place they frequently visit is the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.

“I think there’s not a month that goes by where we don’t do at least two events. Yeah, it’s a very active post, and we’re very proud of that,” said Juris.

Members of the auxiliary come to the home each time one of the 125 veterans they serve has a birthday. Besides birthday celebrations, Juris tells us they also make sure to spend each holiday with them.

“We provide a lot of entertainment, we provide a lot of games, and just to come and hang out and enjoy the camaraderie of the brothers and sisters,” said Juris.

Juris said, as a third-generation veteran, he and his wife have been serving local veterans for more than 25 years, doing everything they can to help make a veteran’s life better.

“Especially the families that come in, you know when they are hurting and you can see it in their eyes. Veterans are pretty — they’re not big into opening up and telling you what’s going on. My grandfather was in the 1970s, and my dad went in in ’49, I went in in ’81. Didn’t really know there was a different way of life. I mean, that’s just what you’re doing. You’re going into the service and you help your country out.”