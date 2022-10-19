PITTSBURG, Kans. — Service in the armed forces can help boost the college experience for some students, and at Pitt State University, there’s a new benefit for members of the military.

Pitt State student Mason Harmon has a very busy schedule. Harmon is working on a degree in the diesel and heavy equipment automotive program, and also, he’s in the military.

“Right now in the Kansas Army National Guard,” said Mason Harmon, KS National Guard.

It helps to pay for college, and gives him a quiet space to study.

“The Veterans Resource lounge at the Kansas Technology Center,” said Harmon.

Space set aside, exclusively for Veterans and current service members.

“I find myself in the resource lounge for Veterans almost daily. I like come here for my class, kind of do some homework study, prepare myself for the day,” said Harmon.

It gives him access to computers and a free printer. There’s a small kitchen and information posted specifically for vets.

The center gives students with similar experiences a change to interact, or enjoy time away from a busy campus.

“It’s quiet. There’s a library here but it can get kind of noisy sometimes with printers and people on computers at most times. I see three people in here at most, which is fine, and I know most of them are all Veterans. So I have great conversations in here,” said Mason Harmon, KS National Guard.

This is the second Veterans’ resources center at PSU, a recent addition in the Kansas Technology Center.

The first, in Whitesitt, has been open about five years. It’s popularity and the size of the campus prompted the expansion.

“Probably 20% of my people that use VA benefits are technology majors. And so if they are, almost all of the classes are out there. It’s very hard for them to get to main campus to print off a sheet of paper to get back to class,” said Robin Stricklin, PSU Certifying Officer.

A grant of about $10,000 helped to fix that, along with some funding on campus.

“Look what they gave up for us. So we want to do what we can for them. I have a tiny budget, but I’m willing to spend it on them,” said Stricklin

And that is something Mason Harmon greatly appreciates.

“I’m very proud of the university for doing something like this and I hope more campuses follow this path,” said Harmon.