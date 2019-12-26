Veterans praise CFI for affording them opportunities after serving their country

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local company remains proud of the veterans it hires. We found out just how proud those veterans are in return to work for that company.

Chuck Corkill, Driver, said, “In my opinion it’s one of the best programs out there for veterans.”

Chuck Corkill is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves — now working as a driver for CFI.

“The doctor said I needed to change the line of work so I decided to go to school and do something I always wanted to do and that’s drive a truck.”

So now with Jethro, his dog, by his side, he finds himself among what feels like a brotherhood of other veterans driving for the company.

“Ah, they’re good guys. We all get along good. There’s a lot of good camaraderie around us. We just get along really well.”

Jeff Thurlow, CFI Operations, said, “And it’s just like that. You don’t know somebody, but once you learn they’re a veteran and you’ve served with them, and you’ve shared some of the same dirt and some stuff like that? It’s your family.”

Around 12 percent of drivers at CFI have served our country in the military.

“It’s amazing to give these guys a chance to get into a good career when they get out the service, serving our country and then get into something like this,” said Thurlow.

Jeff Thurlow served in the Army from 1996 to 2000.

He’s grateful for the possibilities CFI has given him as a veteran, as well.

“They’ve given me the opportunity to get off the road and come in house and kind of move up through the ranks, with working in the training department then an orientation instructor, now as a driver advocate up in operations, I’m very blessed.”

And, Corkill, who’s lucky enough to drive a truck honoring our nation’s heroes, feels the same gratitude.

“To me it’s a pride. It’s very honoring to be able to drive something as pretty as that. And they’ve got a wonderful maintenance staff and the management staff that takes care of us. We have an issue, I don’t care what it is, they’ll jump through hoops to take care of it. They’ve really treated me well,” said Corkill.