Veterans memorial to be built at Seneca City Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — And White also made a trip, south, to Seneca today.

He took part in a ground breaking ceremony for a new veterans memorial.

The plan is to build it on the front lawn of City Hall. The 22 thousand dollar project is funded entirely by private donations.

Veteran and longtime Seneca school teacher, Lee Hall, came up with the idea two years ago.

“Brock and Bard Construction” is the company in charge. It’s a veteran-owned and operated business based in Joplin.

“As a veteran being a part of this is just the most amazing feeling in the world. To be able to show how grateful we are for veterans and being a veteran to show my fellow veterans just how much of a sacrifice everybody has made and everybody in this community really cares,” said Brock Dodson, Brock & Bard Construction Owner / Veteran.

“It feels great. I’ve been waiting for this for two years. It feels great,” said Lee Hall, Former Seneca School Teacher / Veteran

“How will you feel when it’s done?”

“Better than great — laughs — how’s that?” said Hall.

Officials plan to have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the memorial on Veterans Day — which is Thursday, November 11th.