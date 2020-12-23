Veterans Memorial Project gets large donation

LAMAR, Mo. — A proposed Veterans Memorial Project is getting a big financial boost.

The Show Me Wagyu Charities donated $100,000 towards development of the Memorial Park in Lamar. The project has been working toward funding for a new of features at the site at 2nd and Broadway. Volunteers say Tuesday’s donation will fund work for the next couple of years.

Joe Davis, Memorial Park Volunteer, said, “Couldn’t be created without people like that – and individuals from somebody who donates $10 all the way up to $100,000 because you know we don’t get any tax money for the park.”

Fundraising is also ongoing through a Memorial Paver Project. That runs through the end of the year.

http://www.lamarmo.com/bcmp/index.html?