Veterans memorial coming soon to Carl Junction

The C.J. City Council approved a contract with Asbell Excavating and Trucking to construct the site in Memorial Park.

The $35,000 project will include seven flags and seven medallions, along with park benches and landscaping.

A local family donated the land as a memorial more than 70 years ago.

“This is just a fulfillment of that,” explained city administrator Steve Lawver. “It’s taken us years to get here because it’d get put on the back burner and for a long time, we didn’t even have any parks funding, so it’s good to see that it’s moving forward.”

City workers hope to have the memorial complete in time for Veterans’ Day in November.