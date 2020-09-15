Veterans fish for free this Saturday at Roaring River

MISSOURI — One of the show-me state’s best fishing destinations might be a little busier than normal later this week. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting Missouri veterans to fish for free at Roaring River State Park this Saturday.

There will be no license or daily tag fee on that day. Francis Skalicky says considering every thing our veterans have done for our state, it’s the least the state can do for them.

Francis Skalicky, Missouri Department of Conservation, said, “Some of our events at Roaring River like the Kid’s Fishing Day and stuff there is a special area that we stock really heavy like for the kids, this is an event where they have free run of the park, they can fish where ever they want to.”

The event runs from 7:30 in the morning to 7 p.m. this Friday. For more information on the event, contact the MDC at Paul.Spurgeon@mdc.mo.gov