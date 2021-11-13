Veterans Day Parade makes its return to downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — People lined up in downtown Joplin this morning to honor local veterans.

The 34th Annual Veterans Day parade made its way down Main Street thanks to American Legion Post 13.



Last years festivities were canceled due to the pandemic.



68 entries marched in the parade, including local schools, veterans and two ROTC groups.



This year the parade was led by the Air Force Color Guard.



“For the people to honor the veterans that have fought for our country and supported our country and served in the military is extremely important for everybody, and it’s very rewarding for the participants in the parade to see all the people on the sidelines that are out there cheering them on and know that they’re appreciated for what they have done,” says Bob Harrington, American Legion Post 13 Commander.

This year’s grand marshals were Fred Horst and Herb Rawlins, who were both WWII veterans.