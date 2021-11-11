Veterans Day ceremony held at MSSU to honor community members in the military

JOPLIN, Mo. — The campus of MSSU was the site of a Veterans Day ceremony.

The guest speaker of the event was Jasper County Clerk, and former State Representative Charlie Davis, who served his country in the U.S. Navy. Davis is one of several family members who served their country.

MSSU President Dr. Dean Van Galen says it’s important to honor community members who’ve fought for their country, and says the campus is well represented by veterans.

“We have 118 current students who are associated with the military and 55 dependents, they bring a great deal to our campus in terms of experience, leadership, and they are an important part of who were are here at Missouri Southern,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President.

In addition to those current students, Van Galen says there are several faculty and staff members that are also veterans.